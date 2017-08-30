‘Game Of Thrones’ Deleted Scene Reveals How The Starks United Against Littlefinger

‘Game of Thrones’ star Isaac Hempstead Wright reveals that a key scene between Sansa and Bran was cut that would have explained how the Starks came to the same conclusion that Littlefinger was the one manipulating them all.

The Game of Thrones finale was nearly 80 minutes long, but fans still had some questions regarding how Sansa (Sophie Turner), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Arya (Maisie Williams) all got on the same page regarding Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). One minute it looked like Sansa and Arya were totally against each other, and the next they had concocted this amazing plan to bring down Littlefinger. Well, Isaac revealed to our sister site Variety that there was an extra scene filmed that would have helped explain things.

He said he filmed a scene where Sansa “knocks on Bran’s door and says, ‘I need your help,’ or something along those lines. So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, ‘Oh, sh*t.'”

Yep, thanks to Bran, Sansa realized it was Littlefinger who was the one trying to tear her and Arya apart. Sansa may be a “slow learner,” but you could tell she was struggling to believe that Arya would betray her own sister. Good thing Sansa double-checked with Bran before doing anything she would have regretted. You could tell during Littlefinger’s trial that Sansa and Arya had been briefed by Bran about Littlefinger’s treachery. She didn’t even give Littlefinger a chance to explain himself. He was guilty of so many crimes and she knew about everything. There was no turning back.

Sansa made sure justice was served. She quickly sentenced Littlefinger to death and Arya slit his throat before she had a chance to change her mind. Littlefinger died with Sansa’s name on his lips. Later, Sansa admitted that she believed Littlefinger loved her in his own “horrible way.” But the pack had to survive, so Littlefinger had to go. The remaining Starks are far too smart and strong to have let Littlefinger destroy them.

