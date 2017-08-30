Drew Scott Officially Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ & Reveals Early Challenges

Drew Scott was the first celeb announced for this season of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and he’s set to dance with Emma Slater!

“We’ve actually done two rehearsals. I’m an athletic guy, I’m a sporty guy,” Drew Scott said on Good Morning America on Wednesday after the announcement was made. “I want to make it my duty to get her a second mirror ball.” His Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater, said she’s ready to remain the champ and feels she has a good chance with her partner.

“I’m so stoked about this one. He’s going to help me renovate my house,” she said about the Property Brothers star. She also added that his height will probably be the toughest part for them, as he’s about a foot taller than her. Drew also said this partner was an “upgrade” from his usual one — his brother, Jonathan Scott. “Jonathan is so excited. Jonathan would be here to do it as well but he hurt his shoulder,” he said.”

Drew also told People magazine that the buzz around him joining the show has been going on for quite some time. “For the past five or six years, fans have gone into a frenzy saying I should do the show every time a new season rolls around. Emma, some of the other pros, and [judge] Carrie Ann Inaba have all tweeted at me to do the show, too,” he said. He admitted that even now, he knows it’s going to be tough with his schedule.

“I’m going to be busy. I’ll be filming two of my shows up in Toronto and one of my shows in L.A. And the Sept. 18 premiere comes right in the middle of our book tour to promote our book, which comes out Sept. 5, so Emma and I will be rehearsing in a different city every night,” he told the magazine. “But this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And I’m going to learn how to dance just a few months before my wedding. That’s going to be amazing.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Drew to be on DWTS?