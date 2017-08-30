Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie & 10 More Stars Flaunt Hot Bodies While Posing On Pool Floats

So many hot celebs, like Kourtney Kardashian, love to hit the pool on fun rafts shaped like flamingos and more — and they love to show off in sexy swimsuits! Take a look at their hottest pics!

Summer’s almost over, but Kourtney Kardashian‘s keeping things hot. As Labor Day approaches, the stunning Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, is taking advantage of every sunny moment by hitting the pool with her friends and kids. It’s Kourtney, so naturally she’s wearing her tiniest bikinis to show off her incredible body! And when she goes out to the pool, Kourtney always has her trusty flamingo pool float with her! There’s no other way to do summer than by relaxing on a fun floatie and a drink in hand!

Kourtney’s latest Instagram showed her lounging on an inflatable pink flamingo, wearing a metallic silver bikini and a snapback with bestie Larsa Pippen. She’s a huge fan of these floats, as shown by the extra inflatable animal in the background, and her other pics with the flamingo. One of our favorites is a super cute moment with daughter Penelope Disick, who’s having a blast in the pool. Kourt’s sisters, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are total fans of floats, too. Maybe they share? Nah, they’re Kardashians. who are we kidding; they have their own!

Kendall and Kylie opt to use their floats as backdrops for hot photos instead of fun in the pool. You do you, girls! When Kendall broke out the flamingo, she posed in a high-waisted bikini and sunhat on the deck of what appears to be a yacht. Kylie simply propped her leaf-printed float up behind her while posing in a skintight, white minidress. She’s got the right idea for capturing a hot, summery pic. Check out our gallery above for more of the hottest celebrities hanging out on pool floats!

HollywoodLifers, are you jealous of Kourtney’s summer fun? We are! Let us know!