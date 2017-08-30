Brad Pitt Misses Seeing His Kids As He Goes Back To Work For First Time Since Angelina Jolie Split

So sad. Brad Pitt is returning to work in the wake of his split with Angelina Jolie but our insider says he’s missing seeing his 6 kids terribly! Here’s the details!

Although it’s been less than a year since Angelina Jolie, 42, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, it feels like a lifetime! Seriously, watching this picture-perfect family devolve into scandal after scandal has been the worst! Now, the leading man is headed back to work for the first time since the announcement and, according to our insider, it’s a refreshing change for him! “Brad has begun his first really big project since his marriage fell apart last year and the new experience is bittersweet,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is so happy to be an independent actor again, collaborating with the other actors on set and meshing with the director. For many years he suffered Angelina’s constant advice, notes, and often unsolicited opinions about his work.”

“Brad may miss Angelina, a little bit, but now that he is back on set, he does not miss her constant criticism,” the insider adds. “Now that Brad is back to work and the daily grind of filming on set, he misses coming home to his family. Brad has been dealing with his breakup for over a year now and has put off going back to work. He has needed time and space to heal from the horrible separation from his family. Now that he has finally decided to return to work, he is reminded of how lonely his life has become.” Aww. Poor Brad. Take a look back at photos of this former couple right here!

As we’ve previously reported, another of our sources says Brad is struggles to forgive Angelina for dragging his name through the mud, including claims of domestic violence. “Brad’s over it and he believes Angelina crossed the line when she accused him of being abusive towards the kids — as far as Brad’s concerned there’s no way of going back from that,” another insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That sounds awfully final! Hopefully he can get back to see his brood of little ones very soon!

