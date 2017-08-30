‘Bobbi Kristina’ Biopic Dives Into Troubled Life Of Whitney Houston’s Daughter — Watch Trailer

We know the story of Whitney Houston, but what about her daughter? The new TV biopic will take a look at Bobbi Kristina’s life, and what it was like growing up in the shadow of her superstar parents.

Bobbi Kristina, a new biopic debuting on TV One on October 8, will give the world a look at the life of Bobbi Kristina Brown that we never knew. As Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston‘s only daughter, she was under a great deal of pressure — and in the midst of it all, she fell for Nick Gordon.

The trailer started with the news of Bobbi Kristina, 22, being found in the bathroom in 2015, then flashes back to 2012, just after her mother’s passing. “Do you think I’d be a good singer?” Bobbi (played by Joy Rovaris) asks in the new trailer, while a a man responds, “Is it what you want to do or what you think you’re supposed to do?” It seems like it’s the second option as we also see a flashback to a fight between she and her mother, played by Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Demetria McKinney, in which Bobbi screams at her.

“Everything is always about Whitney; I can never sing as well as you, I can never be the superstar that you are,” she yells at her mom, who responds with, “You are the most beautiful thing I have ever made.”

As for her relationship with Nick Gordon, we see Bobbi telling her aunt Pat Houston (played by Vivica A. Fox) that he’s “the single best thing that’s happened to me since my mom.” Bobbi and Nick (played by Naadji Jeter) have many moments in the movie, including one where he tells her, “It’s me and you against the world, baby.”

Of course, Nick was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2016 and had to pay $36 million to her estate. HollywoodLifers, will you watch Bobbi Kristina?