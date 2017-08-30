Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Pregnancy Rumors: Becoming A Father ‘Would Be A Blessing’ For Him

Gwen Stefani’s reportedly been giving off ‘pregnancy vibes’ & fans are hoping she’s expecting Blake Shelton’s child. But while Blake’s neither confirmed nor denied, HL learned he’d be ecstatic to have a baby!

Gwen Stefani, 47, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, have reportedly been trying to have a child together for a while now. And some believe the couple are finally getting their wish, as Gwen has been “acting pregnant” lately, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported. Talking with a source close to to Blake, we learned EXCLUSIVELY that the country crooner hasn’t confirmed OR denied the baby rumors to his inner circle yet, so some friends believe the pair could actually be expecting! Either way though, the singers would LOVE to have a child together at some point. Click here to see adorable pics of Blake and Gwen’s summer together.

“If Gwen IS pregnant, or [gets] pregnant soon, it seems Blake would be perfectly fine with it because he is not in any apparent stress around friends anytime family talk is brought up. He actually welcomes the discussion,” our insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “If anyone brings up if he’d like to be a father, he looks at it fondly and speaks about how it would be a blessing. But he also is keeping things close to his vest when it comes to confirming anything, and at the same time he isn’t denying it either.” Other sources claim the mother-of-three’s body language recently has been that of a pregnant woman’s — protecting her stomach, carrying herself different, etc.

“They would be very happy if it were to happen and he is ok with the rumors, because having a child with Gwen is never once considered a bad thing in his mind,” our insider added. We would love to see this adorable pair have a kid together, and this time around, Gwen would reportedly want a daughter. After all, the blonde beauty is already the proud mother of three boys: Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo Rossdale, 3, whom she had with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 51.

“She has always wanted a girl and she is really in love with Blake,” another source revealed. “She loves Blake and they are a perfect couple, she would certainly be overjoyed to have his baby.” Aw! At this point, only time will tell if Gwen is truly pregnant. Either way though, we hope for the best for this sweet duo.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you hope Blake and Gwen have a child together? Do YOU think Gwen is already expecting?