‘Big Brother’: Jason Makes Shocking Joke About Raping Kevin’s Wife & Making His Kids Watch

The live feeds show everything on ‘Big Brother’ — and that’s not a good thing for Jason Dent. During Monday’s live feed, he was captured making a shocking statement.

Jason Dent may have forgotten Big Brother is always watching. During a conversation with Alex Ow and Paul Abrahamian that was captured on the live feed, he said that if Kevin Schlehuber put him on the block, he’d make him “lose his brain.” He then went on to say he’d call “that motherf-cker every name in the book,” which Alex and Paul found hilarious.

However, he crossed the line by saying, “I’ll f*ck your wife when I get out of here. I’m gonna tie up all your daughters and make ’em watch.” He was actually cracking up laughing during the joke, as was Alex. One fan site did pull the clip and post it on YouTube — warning, there is a lot of language going on.

Fans who were watching immediately, and understandably started flipping out on Twitter, calling out both CBS and Julie Chen. It’s also worth noting that just last week, Jason found out his wife was expecting another baby — he already has a young child at home. Kevin is a stay-at-home dad who has seven children.

Jason’s family is running his Twitter while he’s in the Big Brother house, and they allegedly responded to the shocking statements he made. “The Whistle-Nut and Ole team sincerely apologizes on Jason’s behalf for the inappropriate comments that were said in jest on the live feeds this afternoon about Kevin and his family,” the tweets reportedly read — they were captured by a fan site, as the account is private. “Although the conversation that has surfaced on Twitter was taken slightly out of context (per the full conversation on the live feed), those remarks are not acceptable under any circumstance.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jason should be sent home? Big Brother airs tonight at 8PM ET on CBS.