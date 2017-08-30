Summer may be coming to an end, but it’s always bikini season for stars! Here are some of our favorite pear shaped celebs in bikinis PLUS read a celeb stylist’s tips on choosing the right suit for you!

Bikinis can be intimidating but EVERY body looks great in one and there are little tips and tricks you can copy from experts depending on your shape. Click through our gallery to see pear shaped celebs in bathing suit to get some inspo! Lindsey Nolan, an expert fashion stylist who works with celeb it-girls like Olivia Culpo and Amanda Steele says if you have a large bust, you should avoid bandeau styles. “Opt for something with fuller coverage on top, like a halter neckline or something with straps with support. Balance out the bottom with a high cut string bikini — pear shaped ladies look amazing in high cut styles because it elongates the leg while accentuating their curves!”

Lindsey adds, “You don’t want too much coverage on your lower half because that can actually make you look larger than you are! Kim Kardashian really nails this look — as you can see — her top half and bottom half look totally proportional while emphasizing her curves! I also love a high-cut one piece suit for pear shaped body, as seen on La La Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. One pieces are so striking and sexy — they make such a statement! To get the look, some of my favorite places to shop standout swimwear looks are Topshop, Same Swim and Misguided. These brands are really on trend and offer looks that compliment many body types. I’m also obsessed with the line Reina Olga. They have the cutest prints and great cuts for pear shaped ladies!”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these tips to get the best bikini for your pear shaped body?