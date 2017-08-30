Bar Refaeli Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In Sexy String Bikini — See Pic Of Hot Mama-To-Be

Just because she’s way pregnant with her second child doesn’t mean Bar Refaeli can’t rock the hell out of a bikini. We’ve got the mama to be sunning herself in the tiniest of swimwear with the biggest of bumps.

Why is it that models make pregnancy look so stunning? Their long and lean bodies don’t seem to gain any weight except for a growing baby bump and that sure is the case for supermodel Bar Refaeli. The 32-year-old announced back in March that she is expecting her second child with businessman husband Adi Ezra, 42, and five months later she’s still rocking a bikini like nobody’s business! The 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl shows that she’s still got it even though she’s well into her third trimester, sharing a captionless Instagram pic wearing a teal string bikini while sunning herself on a grassy lawn.

Bar’s long, toned legs look super sexy and other than the bump where her child is growing, she doesn’t look like she’s gained an ounce of baby weight. She has her hands behind her head while looking up at the sky with a pair of sunnies on, seeming completely relaxed and blissed out. At this point she’s got to be getting close to welcoming her new arrival, as she already had a baby bump when she made the announcement that “something’s cooking” in an Instagram post revealing her pregnancy on Mar. 28. Click here for more pics of Bar.

The Israeli stunner and her hubby have wasted no time in quickly growing their brood. They married on Sept. 24, 2015 and welcomed daughter Liv Ezra less than a year later in Aug. of 2016. Bar has said she wants “a big Jewish family” and she’s getting it, as she announced her latest pregnancy just seven months after giving birth to Liv! She’s going to have two children under two-years-old soon, so she’s well on her way to the huge family she always dreamed about.

HollywoodLifers, how many children to do you think Bar will end up having?