‘AGT’ Recap: A Shocking Elimination In The Last Live Results Before Semifinals

In a night filled with suspense, tears, heartbreak, five acts are sent home in the ‘America’s Got Talent’ live results show, including a shocking crowd-favorite. Find out if you’ll be seeing your ‘AGT’ fave in the semis!

The competition gets tougher and tougher as more talented performers are sent home each week of America’s Got Talent. Tonight was the toughest goodbye yet, with five out of the twelve incredible acts from last night’s show going home. The judges, especially, had amazing things to say about the last round of performances before the semifinals! Judge Heidi Klum told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I thought it was a fabulous show, I mean the ending definitely! Seeing Kechi was a very emotional performance and also Angelina, my Golden Buzzer, I thought she did a fantastic job. I am always impressed with children and how they can keep it together, I think she is a lovely girl!” Sadly, Angelina Green, Heidi’s Golden Buzzer, was among the three up for a last-minute save, which wouldn’t be revealed until the end of the show! Also in the Dunkin Save crew tonight was DaNell and Greater Works and Colin Cloud.

First to go through to the semifinals was one of Heidi’s other faves, the incredible dance troupe Diavolo! Sadly, we had to say goodbye to the technical geniuses Oskar & Gaspar. Next, it was announced that Kechi, a plane crash survivor with a powerful voice, would be continuing to the next round. The Houston-based singer shared with HollywoodLife.com an inspiring message to the people in Texas and hoped her performance gave them strength and power in the midst of Hurricane Harvey. “Houston has been my home for ten years now and it has become my second home and I think about it and I think about how it is a place that I have grown so much as a person and as a burn survivor. So I connect with the town and the city so much,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’re so excited to see Kechi in next week’s episode!

The judge’s Wild Card, Final Draft, had their journey come to an end, as did the amazing, twerking Oscar Hernandez, and brother-sister dance duo Emily and Junior. Both Oscar and Emily and Junior were two of the toughest goodbyes, since they were totally crowd favorites and had such inspiring stories. On a lighter note, Sarah and Hero made it through to the next round and we can’t wait to see more happy, energetic performances from the two of them! Chase Goehring and Mike Young will also continue to share with us their gorgeous voices in the AGT semifinals – phew!

In the closest vote of the entire season, Colin Cloud was sent through to the semifinals by America’s votes! It was left between Angelina Green and Greater Works and in the judges hands. Mel B gave her vote to Greater Works, Heidi had to go with her Golden Buzzer Angelina, Simon went for Greater Works and so did Howie! Greater Works is going to the semifinals!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of tonight’s shocking elimination? Did you think Angelina should have been sent home?