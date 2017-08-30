Heidi Klum Breaks Down In Tears After Golden Buzzer Pick Angelina Green, 13, Is Eliminated

Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer pick Angelina Green, 13, was shockingly eliminated on the Aug. 30 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ just ahead of the semifinals! The supermodel began to weep when the singer was cut!

Well, another one bit the dust during the quarterfinals on the Aug. 30 episode of America’s Got Talent, and this time it was a fave of judge Heidi Klum! Thirteen-year-old contestant Angelina Green was sent home after judges Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel picked the amazing choir Greater Works instead of the young singer. Heidi cast the sole vote for Angelina, the little girl she had given her final Golden Buzzer to during the auditions round on the July 11 episode. Heidi was totally devastated by the loss of Angelina, who is being sent home just ahead of semifinals next week! Click here to see pics of America’s Got Talent‘s holiday spectacular.

Heidi broke down in tears when she realized her special pick had been axed in favor of the choir and is clearly distraught over the fact she won’t get a shot at her own Vegas act! In the last moment the camera went to her, she looked over at Simon and stuck out her lip and appeared to say, “My Golden Buzzer!” and had tears in her eyes. It’s kind of crazy that Angelina was sent home, seeing as her performance on last night’s show, Aug. 29, was so powerful! During the live show at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Angelina belted out a cover of Sara Bareilles‘ “Gravity” that showed she knows just how to move an audience and can definitely hit those high notes!

Even though Angelina won’t be moving on, we’re sure there are big things ahead for the little songstress. She appears to be a truly beautiful talent, inside and out, who clearly knows how to work the amazing pipes she was gifted with! We’re still rooting for you Angelina, and we’re sure Heidi is too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angelina's shocking elimination? Do you think that Heidi's Golden Buzzer girl deserved to go home?