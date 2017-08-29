Kim Kardashian ‘Rising Above’ Feud With Taylor Swift For Now — Will She Ever Clap Back?

Taylor Swift publicly dissed Kimye in her new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ But does that mean Kim Kardashian’s going to retaliate? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY she’s ignoring it — for now.

Taylor Swift, 27, hit us all hard when she dropped “Look What You Made Me Do” on Aug. 24 — but none so hard as Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40. Taylor savagely came for Kimye in her epic diss track — her first piece of original music in three years — and now the world is watching to see what move the power couple will make next. An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Kim is not at all pleased with the track, especially the part that appears to be mocking her Paris robbery. But does that mean she actually plans on retaliating? Well, maybe not just yet.

“Kim is torn between clapping back at Taylor in some with an epic revenge move and simply rising above the petty argument and moving on with life,” an insider close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So much has changed in Kim‘s life since she last engaged with Taylor. Kim‘s focus really is being a good mother and a positive role model for her children,” the source said, referencing Kim and Kanye’s two children, North, 3, and Saint, 1. Kim revealed in a Aug. 28 chat with Interview Magazine that she’s focused on teaching North and Saint about race right now, so clearly they have bigger fish to fry at the moment!

“Kim may take action again against Taylor but it will be in a careful, calculated way when the time is right,” the insider added. Ouch! Well, we would expect nothing less from Kim, a woman who seems to think through every public move she makes. Just like when she released proof that Tay had spoken with Kanye before he released “Famous.” So, who knows what she’ll be cooking up when the time comes! Click here to see pics of Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

