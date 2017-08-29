Savanna Greywind: 5 Things To Know About Case Of 8 Mos. Pregnant Woman Who Was Killed

Savanna Greywind, 22, was supposed to give birth next month. Instead, her dead body ended up in a river. Meanwhile, her baby was found alive & healthy. Here’s what you need to know about the tragic, mysterious case.

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, was eight months pregnant with a baby girl when she mysteriously vanished from her North Dakota apartment building on Friday August, 19. The expectant mom’s body was found on the evening of Aug. 27 by kayakers in the Red River, which borders North Dakota and Minnesota, “heavily wrapped in plastic and duct tape” and stuck on a tree in the water, according to Police Chief David Todd. Adding another layer of mystery, Savanna’s child was found alive and healthy, causing many to speculate that Savanna’s murder was a result of a fetal abduction gone wrong. Fetal abduction is when a pregnant woman is forced to give birth or a baby is forcibly removed from the mother’s womb. So far however, the sudden slaying has produced much more grief than answers.

1. Investigators are remaining tight-lipped about what happened to Savanna. Questions still remain about about how the infant was delivered and what happened to her mother after she was born. “We still have a lot of investigating to do to put [together] the puzzle pieces in this case,” David told reporters during a news conference Aug. 28. “Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the Greywind family as they suffer through this horrible loss. … Savanna was a victim of a cruel and vicious act of depravity.” Savanna’s body has been transported to Ramsey County to undergo an autopsy.

2. Brooke Lynn Crews and William Hoehn have been charged in this case with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and giving false information. Charges were filed against Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and her boyfriend, William Hoehn, 32, on Aug. 28. A criminal complaint says Brooke told police she arranged to have Savanna come to her apartment on Aug. 19, which is the day the expectant mom was last seen alive. William told police that two days later he came home to find Brooke cleaning up blood in their bathroom. Brooke reportedly presented him with an infant baby girl and said, “This is our baby, this is our family.” Brooke and William were taken into custody, police said, and the couple indicated that the baby girl belonged to Savanna.

ICYMI: The latest details Savanna Greywind and how you can help support the family through this tragic time. https://t.co/sb8L0FS2gB — POVnow (@POVnow) August 29, 2017

3. Savanna was last seen on Saturday August, 19. The soon-to-be mother was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. when she went to Brooke and William’s apartment upstairs. Apparently a woman living there offered to pay her $20 to model for her while she was sewing a dress, the Duluth News Tribune reported. A few hours later, her mother, Norberta LaFontaine-Greywind, knocked on the neighbor’s door to check on her daughter. She was told Savanna had left. “She’s eight months pregnant. Her feet were swollen, so she wouldn’t have taken up walking like that,” Norberta told the paper. “There was pizza here that she hadn’t eaten. She wouldn’t just leave that lady’s apartment and go somewhere.” Later that day, Savanna’s family reported her missing.

4. Days later, on Thursday August, 24, police found a healthy newborn in the apartment where Savanna was last seen. After searching Brooke and William’s apartment multiple times, they found a healthy newborn baby in there during their fourth search on Aug. 24. The police chief said it’s possible that the infant was not in the apartment when investigators looked through it the first three times. The baby is believed to be Savanna’s but police have yet to confirm. The child was taken to a hospital and is now in the custody of Cass County Social Services, authorities said.

5. Savanna’s boyfriend, Ashton Matheny, is devastated. “All I wanted was a life with Savanna and my baby,” Ashton told ABC affiliate WDAY. “But they took it from me. My world’s gone, man. They took my world from me.” Savanna was a certified nursing assistant and was part of a Native American tribe in North Dakota. She and Ashton had just signed a lease to a new apartment, the Duluth News Tribune reported, and they were supposed to move in this week.

