Lil Uzi Vert: 5 Things To Know About VMA Winner Set To Debut At No. 1 On Billboard Charts

It’s a BIG week for rapper Lil Uzi Vert — after winning big at the VMAs on Aug. 27, his first studio album is also expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts this week. Get to know him here!

Are you guys not familiar with the talented rapper who took the stage with Ed Sheeran at the Video Music Awards on Aug. 27?! Well, his name is Lil Uzi Vert, and it’s pretty clear that BIG things are about to come his way. The 23-year-old released his first studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, on Aug. 25, and it’s projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Plus, at the VMAs, he also took home the award for Song of the Summer for his hit “XO Tour Life.” Lil Uzi may be new to the mainstream world, but he’s actually been in the rap community for quite some time now, and you can get to know more about him here!

1. Here’s his career history. Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Woods, was discovered by Don Cannon in 2014, and he signed a record deal with Generation Now and Atlantic Records. He started gaining more attention after his feature on the hit “WDYW” by Carnage, ASAP Ferg and Rich the Kid in 2015. He released four mixtapes, one in 2014, one in 2015 and two in 2016, and three EPs, in 2014, 2016 and 2017, before dropping his first studio album. He’s worked with rappers like Wiz Khalifa, Young Thug, The Weeknd and Future.

2. He got his big break thanks to Migos. We all know Migos’ hit “Bad and Boujee” — well, Lil Uzi is actually a featured artist on the track! The song reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts, and helped launch the eventual success of Lil Uzi’s first mainstream single “XO Tour Life.”

3. He has a gorgeous girlfriend. Lil Uzi went public with his relationship with Instagram model Brittany Renner at the end of July. Before Brittany, he dated Brittany Byrd, a stylist, from 2014 until 2016. It was briefly rumored that Byrd cheated on Lil Uzi, but he quickly denied the allegations on Twitter.

4. He may have a future collab with Kanye West. Last December, Lil Uzi revealed that he was working with Kanye West, 40, in the studio!

5. Here’s how he got his rap name. “Some guy was just like, ‘You rap fast man, like a little machine gun’ and from that moment I was Lil Uzi,” the rapper explained to Vibe. The person who made this comment reportedly still has no idea that he helped name Lil Uzi.

