David Torrence: 5 Things To Know About Olympic Runner, 31, Found Dead In Arizona Pool

Tragedy struck when Olympic runner, David Torrence was found dead at the bottom of a Scottsdale, Arizona pool on August 28. The athlete was actually training at the time. Here’s more to know about Torrence.

The running world, as well as David Torrence’s beloved friends, family and fans are mourning the loss of the Olympic runner after he was found dead on August 28. Staff members at the Center Court Condominiums, near Scottsdale, Arizona, discovered a body at the bottom of the community pool around 7:30 AM. Police later identified the deceased male to be Torrence. He had actually been training at the time. Here’s everything to know about the late runner.

1. He was born in Japan and eventually moved to California. Torrence was originally born in Okinawa, Japan, however, he was raised in Tarzana, California. Torrence attended UC Berkley, where he competed for the school’s cross country team and broke numerous records. He went pro in 2008. The runner eventually moved to Malibu, but traveled most of the time to train and compete.

2. He competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he rppresented Peru. Although he was ranked the No. 2 U.S. runner in the 1500M and No. 4 in the 5000M, Torrence decided to run for Peru, the country his mother’s side of the family originated from. He became a 5000M Finalist in Rio, where he set a new Peruvian record when he ran a 13:23.20. In June 2017, Torrence set the Peruvian records for 1500M and a mile.

3. After previously running for Nike, Torrence was signed with Hoka One One in 2014.

4. Torrence competed just eight days before his death. The runner placed 4th in the Ensley Carr Mile, an accomplishment he wasn’t “quite” satisfied about. He took to Instagram to admit that he took the 4th place achievement as a learning experience to move forward.

5. As for the latest on his untimely death? — While the medical examiner’s results and official cause of death have yet to be determined, detectives have learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play. HL will keep you updated as the tragic story develops.

His good friend, Kyle Merber — a fellow Hoka One One runner — took to Twitter after learning about Torrence’s death, where he admitted that he was set to pick up Torrence, who was going to stay with him while they prepared for their upcoming races. Merber announced that the men’s race in the Hoka One One Long Island Mile will be named in Torrence’s memory.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.