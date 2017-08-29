Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: New City, Hadid Sisters Walking — Where Is Kendall Jenner?

The most famous fashion show in the world will be filmed in Shanghai, China, with models Gigi & Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more confirmed to walk. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 show below!

The world famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on CBS on Nov. 28, after the angels and models strut their stuff on the runway in Shanghai, China, the brand confirmed on August 29. Models Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill are all confirmed to walk in the show. There will also be some “new faces,” according to the brand.

Bella Hadid confirmed she will be in the show on August 26, writing on Instagram: “@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again…Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait! Xx 💕🌸”

Gigi Hadid confirmed on August 28, on Instagram as well, saying: “Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! 🙌🏼 Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again 🕊🕊🖤 (as shown here at last year’s fitting, by @jeromeduran)! ☁️ @victoriassecret #VSFS2017.”

Kendall Jenner walked in both the 2016 and 2015 shows, but there is no word on whether she will be in this year’s show. In a statement, the Fashion Show told HollywoodLife.com “We’re not making any official announcement as to who will be walking in the show this year. If the girls choose to post it to their own social accounts that they are walking, that is the only way to know.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China?