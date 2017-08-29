Vanessa Hudgens Rocking Out To Taylor Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’ Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens is quite the Taylor Swift fan. Before the Aug. 28 episode of ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ Vanessa shared an epic video of herself singing along to Tay’s new song…and it’s pretty epic!

Vanessa Hudgens, 28, cannot get enough of Taylor Swift’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do.” In fact, before hitting the stage to judge the Aug. 28 episode of “So You Think You Can Dance,” the 28-year-old got ready by jamming out to the hit track, and she really got into it. In the clip, Vanessa sings the part of the song that goes, “Excuse me, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now, why? Because she’s dead!” She purposely overdoes it with the dramatics, and then breaks out into the final chorus while bobbing her head.

“DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol,” she jokingly captioned the vid. “#havingwaytoomuchfun.” It’s unclear if Vanessa and Taylor actually know each other, but V did star in Spring Breakers with Selena Gomez, 25, so there’s at least some sort of connection! Interestingly, Vanessa is best friends with Ashley Tisdale, who was majorly criticized on Twitter last week after she seemed to diss “Look What You Made Me Do.” “Music is supposed to bring us together,” she wrote. “It’s supposed to unite us. When we have artists targeting each other for the sake of controversy…the art suffers.”

She tried to defend herself by adding, “And I’m not talking about one person. I’m talking about the music in general.” Still, the timing was too coincidental, as her rant came just hours after Taylor’s song release. Once the video was released, Ashley backtracked once again, tweeting, “The music video for #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo was so insanely good. They don’t make music videos like that anymore, so amazing!” It looks like Vanessa and Ashley REALLY want Taylor to know they’re on her side!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Vanessa singing along to Taylor? Did you know she was a fan?