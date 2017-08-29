‘The Fosters’ Sneak Peek: Callie & Pam Have A Heart-To-Heart Before The Student Protest

Pam and Callie have an important chat before the protest in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of ‘The Fosters.’ Pam is worried about Callie, but she’s not going to stop Callie from doing what’s right.

Pam (Teri Polo) stops by Callie’s room to talk to her daughter before Callie (Maia Mitchell) heads out to the protest with the Progressive Student Alliance Committee the next day. “I’m proud of you. You know that? Taking a stand,” Pam says to Callie in the EXCLUSIVE preview. But Callie knows Pam’s about to drop something on her. Pam asks Callie if she’s willing to risk her chances of getting into college by being involved in the protest.

“So I should just not express my beliefs ’cause I’m scared?” Callie asks. That’s not what Pam is saying. Pam’s just worried. A lot of the campus protests have been getting violent. Callie swears that their protest will be peaceful. “It’s not you that I don’t trust, Cal,” Pam continues. “There are people who sometimes like to take advantage of these emotionally-charged situations. Create chaos.”

Callie thinks maybe this is Pam’s way of saying she can’t go. But Pam’s not saying that, either. Pam just wants Callie to promise she’ll stay safe. If things do get out of hand, Pam wants Callie to make the right call. Callie promises her mom she’ll do just that.

This episode of The Fosters comes just weeks after the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heather Heyer, 32, was tragically killed while peacefully protesting against a white supremacy rally. America is fraught with tension following the protests, and as we’ve seen in the past, The Fosters isn’t afraid of tackling an important social issue. The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

