Taylor Swift Left Lorde, Karlie Kloss & Cara D’s Names Off Her Shirt In New Video: Out Of The Squad?

Say it ain’t so! Fans are theorizing that anyone not included on Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’-era ‘Junior Jewels’ shirt in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video is out of the squad, and it’s making us cry. So who didn’t make the cut?

Taylor Swift, 27, gave her squad a shoutout in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video via Nerd Taylor’s hand-painted t-shirt (see the pic below.) We know that Selena Gomez, Este Haim and her sisters, Martha Hunt, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Claire Kislinger, Patrick Stewart, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Todrick Hall, and Abigail Anderson are still part of the A-team due to their names being included. But what about the ones who weren’t?

Yep, fans are freaking out over the omission of Karlie Kloss, Ruby Rose, Lorde and Cara Delevingne, all of whom at last count were still tight with Tay. Does this mean they’ve been voted off the island?

Adding fuel to the fire, some fans have pointed out that one of Tay’s looks in the video echoes that of Karlie. “So this one is Karlie Kloss, right? Ooh, Taylor Swift. You are savage,” one fan tweeted. Since TSwift uses the video to slam all of her different personas, and uses looks in certain scenes to mock enemies like Katy Perry, it’s possible that Karlie has been kicked out of the squad for some unknown reason! Take a look at the Karlie comparison:

So this one is Karlie Kloss, right? Ooh, Taylor Swift. You are savage. 👏#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/QSPG6PQcy9 — Christina Writes (@christinawrites) August 28, 2017

Here’s the shirt that started it all:

HollywoodLifers, do you think anyone not mentioned on Tay’s shirt is out of the squad? Give us your theories!