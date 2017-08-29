NY Dad Kills Daughter, 18, & Wife In Murder-Suicide: 20-Year-Old Son Returns Home In Agony

Real estate exec Steven Dym murdered his lovely wife Loretta and 18-year-old daughter Caroline before taking his own life on Aug. 25. 4 days later, his only surviving child Will, 20, was forced to return to the empty home.

It’s hard to wrap your mind around just how awful this story is. On Aug. 25, a real estate executive from New York named Steven Dym, 56, shot and killed his loving wife Loretta Dym, 50, and his beautiful 18-year-old daughter Caroline Dym before turning the gun on himself. Police told NYPost that the family’s maid was the one to find them all dead on the second floor of their house in Pound Ridge, NY.

Will Dym, 20, is the soul surviving member of their immediate family. The young USC student returned to the home on Aug. 29 and appeared absolutely devastated. He looked inconsolable in photos, cradling his head in his hands and sobbing at the loss of his entire family. Our hearts absolutely broke for him. You can see pics of the beautiful family, here.

Since the shocking murder-suicide, details of Steven’s shady real estate dealings have been emerging. He was allegedly stealing money from the buildings he managed, and just one lawsuit claims that he took over $200,000 from the company. Police are still investigating whether or not some sort of financial strain could be the reason he killed his family. We hope for Will’s sake that they can find a motive to give him some closure in this tragic and confusing time.

