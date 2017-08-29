No more sad songs! Rita Ora has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a gorgeous acoustic version of her hit ‘Your Song,’ and the two friends are beyond adorable in the video.

Ed Sheeran, 26, and Rita Ora, 26, just delivered the duet we never knew we needed! The singers stripped down Rita’s new single “Your Song,” which Ed helped write, and got the video all in one take (well, sort of, because they messed up the introductions.) Ed sings backup and plays the acoustic guitar, as he’s so good at doing. Watch the video above!

“Had to do a little acoustic version of #YOURSONG with my guy @edsheeran while we were in LA!!!” Rita tweeted on Aug. 29. Ed has been on a Twitter hiatus since mid-July so he didn’t weigh in, but we’re sure he’s just as thrilled with the finished video!

Fans are loving “Your Song,” and Rita’s next album is expected to arrive in early 2018. “My album will be dropping very soon,” Rita announced via a Facebook Live on Aug. 7. “I do wanna say the beginning of next year, but hey, surprises do happen because we have the internet,” she added, hinting at collaborations with Stargate, Chris Martin, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

Finally, while no set date or tour has been announced yet, Rita has been road testing new songs at live shows here and there. She’s also kept busy hosting Boy Band in the meantime. We can’t wait to see more of her!

Check out the official music video for “Your Song” here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ed and Rita’s acoustic take on “Your Song?” Tell us if you love it!