Prince Harry Treats Meghan Markle To Romantic Date At Victoria Falls As Vacation Ends

So sweet! Prince Harry sure knows how to make his girl, Meghan Markle, feel special while on vacation. The royal and (hopefully) future royal enjoyed a quick trip to Victoria Falls before heading back to reality.

Prince Harry, 32, is really pulling out all of the stops for Meghan Markle, 36, as their 3-week vacation comes to an end. The couple spent “several days” enjoying some quality time together at a safari lodge right near the Victoria Falls in Livingstone, Zambia, reports PEOPLE. Although they left on Monday, August 28, Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed an “intensely private” time near the popular tourist spot where locals believed they stayed at a very exclusive lodge where staff was reportedly sworn to secrecy. “It was a very, very private visit,” a source shared with the oulet. “They stayed at a beautiful lodge in Livingstone.”

The trip to Victoria Falls marked the end of a nearly month-long vacation, in which Prince Harry and Meghan were able to enjoy some R&R by each other’s side. As rumors of an engagement continue to swirl around them, they jetted to Botswana right after Meghan’s birthday on August 4. When leaving, Prince Harry and Meghan took a shuttle bus to their private jet at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport without any pictures being taken. For two people as famous and recognizable as they are, that is pretty impressive!

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Victoria Falls, it is helmed as one of the seven wonders of the world. It’s a stunning waterfall on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe, and is named after the British queen Victoria from the 1800’s.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Prince Harry and Meghan will be engaged before the end of 2017? Comment below, let us know.