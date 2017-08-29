Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder: First Pic Of Couple With Baby Girl Bodhi 5 Weeks After Birth

Aww! Nikki Reed gave birth 5 weeks ago, and on Aug. 29 she finally stepped out with her new bundle of joy Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder wrapped in her arms. See the sweet pic with hubby Ian, here.

Finally! Fans have been waiting for over a month to see Nikki Reed, 29, again after she gave birth to her first child with Ian Somerhalder, 38, on July 25. After 5 weeks, she and Ian resurfaced at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles for the first time. Even more exciting? They had their little angel Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder with them! See first pics of the baby on DM.

Though we unfortunately don’t get to see the Vampire Diaries stars’ baby’s face, we do get to see her precious little foot! Nikki has the baby strapped to her chest in a sling, and just one little leg was sticking out, wearing an adorable sky blue onesie. Nikki definitely looks tired, but still gorgeous! She’s totally makeup-free and rocking a super comfy floor-length brown frock. We’re digging her causal new mommy style. Click here for pics of the duo.

Nikki and Ian have definitely been basking in their new parenthood since the baby was born, and Ian is legit obsessed with his wife. “You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you’ll read this when you wake…” he wrote alongside the photo of her Fit Pregnancy cover. “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.” Wow. It doesn’t get sweeter than that!

