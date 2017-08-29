Nick Viall Reveals He Still Loves Vanessa Grimaldi ‘Very Much’ After Split

Nick Viall has broken his silence following his split from Vanessa Grimaldi. In a new interview, he reveals how he’s coping with the split, and how he feels about his ex now.

“I still love her very much. I’m not afraid to say that,” Nick Viall, 36, told Us magazine in a new interview. “I like to try new things, get out of my comfort zone. I know I have a lot of work to do in that arena. And it’s fun to try and I always appreciate the opportunity to try new things and that’s been a lot of fun.”

Of course, we know he likes new things — he attempted to find love four times on The Bachelor franchise and competed on Dancing with the Stars. He got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, during the finale in March, on August 25, they announced they were ending their relationship. Regardless, they’ve both been leaning on their friends, and yes, he still believes in love.

“I’m always trying to stay busy, especially right now with things,” he added. “My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system. We’re trying to do that and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other.” When the couple split, they released a joint statement telling the world they “did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.”

Vanessa also took to Instagram to reveal that the break up hasn’t been easy on her. “It’s okay to feel broken. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay,” she captioned a photo of her sitting next to a friend and leaning on her shoulder.

HollywoodLifers, are you still shocked that Nick and Vanessa split? Let us know!