Paris Jackson Shares Beautiful Tribute To Dad Michael On His Birthday: ‘You Are Always With Me’

Paris Jackson posted a beautiful message to late father Michael Jackson on what would have been his 59th birthday. She called him the ‘love of her life.’ Read her sweet statement here.

Today, August 29, would have been the late, great Michael Jackson‘s 59th birthday. Eight years after his tragic death, the legendary singer’s absence still hits hard. It goes without saying that his beautiful children are still mourning the loss of their beloved father. Paris Jackson, 19, loves her father dearly — even getting a huge tattoo of his face. She took to Instagram and posted the sweetest photo of herself and her dad from when she was a toddler. Michael’s looking at her adoringly as they share a cute peck. Paris posted this loving message in honor of his birthday:

“birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

Aww! We can’t imagine what Paris and her brothers, Michael Jackson Jr. and Prince Michael Jackson, are going through today. It must be so hard! Michael would undoubtably be so proud of his daughter. She’s working hard as a model and using her platform as a celebrity to call for social change! At the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, Paris used her time as a presenter to call out white supremacists.

While her Donald Trump impression isn’t the best, her message was strong: “We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country, that as a nation, with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist!”

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Paris during what must be a difficult day. Send her your support in the comments!