Melania Trump Slammed For Wearing Heels In Houston As Floods Continues To Ravage City

Melania Trump seriously wore 5-inch stiletto heels to visit flood-ravaged Houston during Hurricane Harvey. People are baffled and slamming the first lady for dressing up to visit people fleeing from danger.

Does she not own a pair of rain boots? First Lady Melania Trump, 46, is being extremely criticized for her choice of outfit to wear while visiting Houston during Hurricane Harvey. Rather than wearing some heavy duty boots and rain gear, she decided to go high fashion. She’s wearing a pair of 5-inch stilettos and cigarette pants! Needless to say, people are not happy, claiming that it’s another example of how out of touch the first family is and how they’re not understanding how dire things truly are in Texas.

Whether or not that’s true, it’s not stopping Melania from getting blasted on Twitter by voters. Some of their tweets are hilarious, and all of them are angry. Someone joked that her outfit is “very Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World“. That’s a reference to the major backlash the movie received for having Bryce’s character run around the park, chased by dinosaurs, in a pair of heels and a pencil skirt. Nice one!

Some expressed worry and disbelief that the victims of Hurricane Harvey, forced out of their homes by dangerously high flood waters, over 3000 rescued by Houston police, would by greeted by the first lady wearing $600 shoes and a chic outfit. They don’t need their misery rubbed in their faces! They wondered if she could have at least found a pair of pricey sneakers if she wanted to look good.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kevin Hart, Beyonce, the Kardashian sisters, and the cast of Supernatural are pulling from their pockets and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to hurricane relief efforts. The Kardashians are donating a whopping $500,000, according to Kim‘s Twitter! The Supernatural guys have raised over $100,000 through crowdfunding. Kevin called out to his famous friends to donate $25,000 each to the Red Cross. Many of them answered the call, and through their donations and those from fans, he’s raised over $200,000! If you want to support the people of Houston, we’ve complied a handy-dandy list of ways to help.

