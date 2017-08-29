Tweets

Melania Trump Slammed For Wearing Heels In Houston As Floods Continues To Ravage City

Mindy Walker and her three year old son Connor Martinez are helped out of a boat after being rescued from their home along Cypress Creek at Kuykendal 15 miles northwest of downtown Houston, Texas, USA, 28 August 2017. The areas in and around Houston and south Texas are experiencing record floods after more than 24 inches of rain after Harvey made landfall in the south coast of Texas as a category 4 hurricane, the most powerful to affect the US since 2004. Harvey has weakened and been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to cause heavy rain for several days. Major flooding hits the city of Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, USA - 28 Aug 2017
Freddie Gines Jr. (L) helps his father Freddie Gines Sr. (R) and mother Sharon Gines (C) walk along the flooded roadway of Texas 249 as the parents evacuate their home in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in Houston, Texas, USA, 27 August 2017. The areas in and around Houston and south Texas are experiencing record floods after more than 24 inches of rain after Harvey made landfall in the south coast of Texas as a category 4 hurricane, the most powerful to affect the US since 2004. Harvey has weakened and been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to cause heavy rain for several days. Major flooding hits the city of Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall as a tropical storm, USA - 27 Aug 2017
Felix Tijerina, Andy Guerra Felix Tijerina, right, and Andy Guerra, left, try to salvage items from their family home that was destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, in Rockport, Texas Harvey, Rockport, USA - 29 Aug 2017
Felix Tijerina works to salvage items from his family's home that was destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, in Rockport, Texas Harvey, Rockport, USA - 29 Aug 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Melania Trump seriously wore 5-inch stiletto heels to visit flood-ravaged Houston during Hurricane Harvey. People are baffled and slamming the first lady for dressing up to visit people fleeing from danger.

Does she not own a pair of rain boots? First Lady Melania Trump, 46, is being extremely criticized for her choice of outfit to wear while visiting Houston during Hurricane Harvey. Rather than wearing some heavy duty boots and rain gear, she decided to go high fashion. She’s wearing a pair of 5-inch stilettos and cigarette pants! Needless to say, people are not happy, claiming that it’s another example of how out of touch the first family is and how they’re not understanding how dire things truly are in Texas.

Whether or not that’s true, it’s not stopping Melania from getting blasted on Twitter by voters. Some of their tweets are hilarious, and all of them are angry. Someone joked that her outfit is “very Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World“. That’s a reference to the major backlash the movie received for having Bryce’s character run around the park, chased by dinosaurs, in a pair of heels and a pencil skirt. Nice one!

Some expressed worry and disbelief that the victims of Hurricane Harvey, forced out of their homes by dangerously high flood waters, over 3000 rescued by Houston police, would by greeted by the first lady wearing $600 shoes and a chic outfit. They don’t need their misery rubbed in their faces! They wondered if she could have at least found a pair of pricey sneakers if she wanted to look good.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kevin Hart, Beyonce, the Kardashian sisters, and the cast of Supernatural are pulling from their pockets and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to hurricane relief efforts. The Kardashians are donating a whopping $500,000, according to Kim‘s Twitter! The Supernatural guys have raised over $100,000 through crowdfunding. Kevin called out to his famous friends to donate $25,000 each to the Red Cross. Many of them answered the call, and through their donations and those from fans, he’s raised over $200,000! If you want to support the people of Houston, we’ve complied a handy-dandy list of ways to help.

HollywoodLifers, are you as baffled as we are that Melania wore high heels to Texas during a hurricane? Let us know!