How To Prepare For Your First Meeting With Your Partner’s Family

The pressure is on! Bae tells you he wants you to meet the parents! And, we all know what happens in the movies — ‘Did I just say that?’ moments and more. But, we’ve got you covered! The 11 full-proof tips to make his family fall in love with you!

“I want you to meet my parents.” — The seven words that can instantly change any moment into an anxiety-ridden rollercoaster ride. But, it doesn’t have to be that way! Yes, it’s nerve-wracking meeting your partner’s parents for the first time. But, if you know how to nail it, then you’ll be invited back to the family table in no time. The keys to success are all listed below. Now, get your prep on!

1. Do your homework. Your partner is just as nervous as you are… these are his parents after all. So, your presence is a direct reflection of him. Therefore, don’t be afraid to sit down and ask him questions to get the inside scoop into the family dynamic. Ask about: his siblings, parents, family traditions, which family member to tip toe around and which family member may be asking the bold questions. You want to ultimately prep like this is your final in college. Go for the A+!

2. Look the part. This could get tricky, ladies. You don’t want to wear your Friday night club outfit to his parent’s home. But, you don’t want to wear your business meeting blazer, either. So, no Elle Woods bunny costume; but, no Mean Girls dead bride. [For those of you who got that little riddle, you my friends, are the real MVPs.] Try to choose an outfit that’s appropriate, yet, compliments you.

3. Don’t arrive empty handed. Upon arriving to meet the parents, bring a gift as a kind gesture. This could be anything from flowers, to a dessert plate, or even a nice bottle of wine. Yes, your man will most likely tell you that no one expects you to bring anything, but, that doesn’t mean you should show up empty-handed. Not to mention, a little housewarming gift will go a long way, and it’s the quickest way to earn some first impression brownie points.

4. Try adjusting to the family dynamic. We’re not telling you to change. However, we are telling you to be more open-minded when visiting a home that may go about things in a different way or have a different culture. Try new things. If his mom passes you her favorite dish made with love, you best try that dish and give it some love. If they eat at 5 PM and you don’t eat until 7; figure it out. If it’s that opposite, stick a muffin in purse and suck it up. It’s his family’s world tonight, and you’re just living in it!

5. Compliment his mother. Momma knows best. And, momma loves compliments. Who doesn’t, right? When you go to meet the mom, you’re on her turf; his parents have the home-field advantage. And, we all know how overly protective moms can be. So, take the time to remind his mother that you love her cooking, or how lovely the decor in their home looks; even if it’s the ugliest f-ing decor you’ve ever seen. [In no way am I encouraging you to lie; I’m just saying, give some overly exaggerated compliments, that’s all.] By doing this, it shows her that you’ve taken the time to notice what she’s done to make your visit special.

6. Bond with his siblings. Although you may be a very different person than your partner’s siblings, it’s crucial to land their approval. Find a common denominator, make conversation and be open to doing new things; especially if your partner is super close with his siblings. There’s nothing worse than getting dirty looks at every holiday function.

7. Talk about how great their son is. You’ve seen this one in the movies, and it applies here, people. Brag to his family about how amazing he is; because nine times out of ten, they worship him. And, even if you despise him that day because he farted in the car, or left the toilet seat up, you better be shooting for the Oscar with this act.

8. Speaking of talking. Spark up conversation, will ya? Engage, engage, engage! It’s very important that his family gets to know you on a deeper level. In order for this to happen, you need to speak up! But, there’s rules inside the rule for this one. While it’s great to be a chatty Cathy as the old saying goes; it’s not good to be a chatty Cathy who’s a know-it-all. Rule No. 2: Don’t get into full-fledged debates with people over something you know will end in controversy. Rule No. 3: Try not to answer questions for him. If he hasn’t seen his family, they also want to talk to their son. Rule no. 4: Please, don’t bring your problems to the dinner table; after all, his this meeting isn’t a free group therapy session.

9. Tone down the PDA. Whether his parents are easy going or strict, it’s never a good look maul him in front of family members, especially your first time meeting them. Let’s keep it PG until you walk out of that house.

10. Don’t be lazy. Don’t forget your manners at home when you’re going to meet the parents. Offer to help with anything, whether it’s preparing a dish, lending your seat to grandma, or helping set the table.

11. DON’T take out your phone at the dinner table. Manners, people. It’s all about the manners.

HollywoodLifers, care to share your own stories about meeting your partner’s parents?