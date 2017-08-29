‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Kristina Compares The Orphanage To Being In Paradise With Dean & DLo

We finally got a rose ceremony on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ But we also got a huge break up. Dean officially blew it with Kristina this week, and it was NOT pretty.

This week’s Bachelor in Paradise picked up right when last night’s left off — Daniel showed up, and Lacey immediately started drooling. She literally told him right away that she had been waiting for him… even after he said only the “scraps” were left. Jasmine and Christen also pitched themselves, but ultimately, here’s how the rose ceremony went down:

Daniel’s rose went to Lacey

Jack Stone’s rose went to Christen

Matt returned to give his rose to Jasmine (then leave again)

Derek’s rose went to Taylor

Robby’s rose went to Amanda

Diggy’s rose went to Dominique

Adam’s rose went to Raven

Dean’s rose went to Kristina

Ben Z’s rose went to Danielle

That meant Alexis and Sarah went sent packing.

Meanwhile…

Daniel got a date card and proved he’s literally just in Mexico to have sex… that was all he talked about. Lacey was really into him, and eventually he did ask her on a date, after weighing his options with everyone else. It was pretty offensive, to be honest. Jonathan, AKA Tickle Monster, also was a late arrival and he immediately made out with/asked out Christen.

And then there was the Kristina/Dean/Danielle triangle, but at this point, it was pretty clear what was going on. Dean admitted in his confessional that he felt Kristina was “the right option, but Danielle was the more exciting option.” So naturally, he was distant and Kristina picked up on it; she wanted/deserved him to say that she was who he was into — but that wasn’t coming. Instead he told her he knew he’d regret it when he let her go. Ultimately, he was more attracted to Danielle, even though he knew she would never care like Kristina did. To me, it sounded like he wasn’t really thinking with his brain, if you catch my drift.

Kristina just got more and more angry as the night went on, and hit her breaking point when Dean and DLo were all over each other in the pool just a few feet away from her. Dean was also telling DLo he could see himself falling in love with her, while Kristina was telling Robby that she and Dean had slept together the night before. She then said she’d rather be back at the orphanage than in paradise. YIKES.

