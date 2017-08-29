Kristen Stewart ‘breaks free’ from rules, boundaries, and societal norms in this new short film for CHANEL. Click to watch the moving video here!

CHANEL choose Kristen Stewart to be the face of their new fragrance Gabrielle for her carefree spirit and bold nature. In this new video, Kristen is running from pressure and being held back, but gradually “unwraps” herself, finally revealing herself as truly free. The campaign will hit screens on September 1. It’s a gorgeous video and Kristen looks beautiful in the sunlight! Watch the one minute film right here!

Thomas du Preì de Saint-Maur, Head of Global Creative Resources for CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty and Fine Watches & Jewelry, said in a statement: “We deliberately took the opposite line from storytelling. We wanted to highlight an emotion that could be grasped in mere seconds, to tell a sensation as opposed to a story. Referring to a specific person, and even more so to Gabrielle Chanel, is new for CHANEL. Instead of retracing her life, we chose to put the spotlight on her free and rebel-at-heart personality. In my view, this quality is more difficult to find and yet all the more necessary today.”

He continued: “Being yourself and remaining true to yourself are qualities that Gabrielle Chanel passed on to us, and this universal message — as relevant as ever — is what we wish to send to women. With Kristen Stewart and this film that breaks away from a narrative to retain only its spirit, we want to touch all women, but also each individual woman, simultaneously. No one will experience it in the same way; it depends on one’s perceptions, lived experiences, personality and emotions. With this film, we are going to reach out to each woman through all of womankind.”

