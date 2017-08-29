Katy Perry Furious Taylor Swift Dissed Her Again With Video At VMAs: ‘She’s A Mean Girl’

The shade was real on Aug. 27, when Taylor Swift stole Katy Perry’s thunder by debuting her new music video during the MTV VMAs. Katy, who was hosting, feels this ‘proves’ Taylor’s ‘the biggest mean girl’ ever.

“Katy [Perry] is pretty upset about how everything went down at the VMAs. She agreed to be the host and thought it was her big night, only to have it stolen by Taylor [Swift]. Taylor didn’t have to premiere the video then, but she wanted to hurt Katy. In Katy‘s eyes it just proves once again what she always felt — Taylor is the biggest mean girl in the business,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see pics from Taylor’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do”.

As we previously told you, Katy left the VMAs stage to avoid watching Taylor’s new video. Katy was nowhere to be found when the VMAs came back from a commercial break and went into Taylor’s new video for “Look What You Made Me Do”. Therefore, no one introduced the video — just a PSA on the monitors made the announcement. And once Taylor’s video ended, Blackish star Yara Shahidi went on stage to introduce a performance by Shawn Mendes. Katy was still MIA.

It’s so sad that Katy and Taylor are still feuding, but nothing is going to get settled if they keeping taking digs at each other. Maybe Taylor could have picked a better way to debut her new video, but Katy also has to understand that she was hosting the MTV Video Music Awards — not the Katy Perry Awards. Either way, we hope they eventually stop being so mad at each other, and just make up!

HollywoodLifers, how did YOU feel about Taylor Swift debuting her new music video during the VMAs?