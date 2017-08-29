Kanye West Enraged Taylor Swift Referenced Kim Kardashian’s Robbery In Music Video

Kanye West was emotionally unaffected by Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video… until she seemingly referenced Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery. The rapper thinks it was a pretty low thing for Taylor to do.

Kanye West, 40, isn’t too happy that Taylor Swift, 27, targeted Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery situation in her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do”, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “He was upset that Taylor exploited Kim’s robbery,” a source close to the rapper explains. “Kanye feels like that was not cool because the incident was a very serious and dangerous situation.” Ultimately, Ye’ “just feels as though it’s something that Taylor shouldn’t have mocked.”

As for the rest of the video? — Well, Kanye could care less. He and Kim, 36, weren’t bothered by the cryptic messages in the video that the internet consumed themselves with, trying to dissect. However, it was that one very sensitive topic that had the couple upset. As you may know, Kim was robbed of her multi-million dollar, 20-carat engagement ring, at gunpoint in Oct. 2016; as well as other personal items. The traumatic experience caused Kim longterm emotional struggles, which she still deals with to this day.

However, she’s admitted that the robbery was “meant” to happen to her. “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” Kim said through tears on Ellen [April, 2017]. “I know that was so meant to happen to me. I’m such a different person … I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

In case you didn’t watch Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video for some reason, we can help you decode the whole assumed robbery reference. At one point in the extremely cryptic video, Taylor lays in a bathtub, filled with diamonds.

When Kim was robbed, she said she was attacked in her Paris apartment and taken to the bathroom after she was tied up and gagged.

Then, Taylor makes a gun-notion with her hand and pretends to cock it back with her hands.

Kim was robbed at gunpoint.

Later on in the video, Taylor, along with a group of accomplices, all wearing cat masks and hoodies, are seen viciously tearing through a closet, while stuffing money into bags.

When Kim was robbed, she described the scene as French men rummaging through her things, looking for money, jewelry and other lavish belongings of hers.

So, was Taylor really mocking the traumatic experience Kim endured? You can be the judge of that one. However, we’ve decoded the video [seen above] to give you a clearer look at Tay’s new work.

