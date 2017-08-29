Justin Bieber Cozies Up To Mystery Girl After Nude Photos Resurface On Selena Gomez’s Hacked IG

No hack is going to cool off Justin Bieber’s game! The superstar was spotted out getting up close and personal with a new girl and, thankfully, there are pics of their date night.

Justin Bieber, 23, is out on the prowl. The “Despacito” singer went on a date on Monday night, August 28, in Los Angeles, California at the one and only Peppermint Club. His lady for the evening? An unidentified brunette, who was spotted sitting next to Justin at a small table inside the 60’s inspired venue. As pictures show, Justin and his mystery girl sat alone at the candlelit table with clear glasses spotted in front of them. In the picture we’re sharing with you, Justin is leaning over to look at something on the girl’s phone. Whatever it is they are looking at has a big smile on the beautiful girl’s face, and Justin is definitely interested in seeing it. Aw!

This was the first time that Justin has been spotted out since his ex, Selena Gomez, had an unfortunate situation unfold on her Instagram account. The most followed girl on Instagram was hacked, and whoever was behind the digital break in decided to use the moment to crack on her ex, Justin. For a very brief period of time, paparazzi photos showing a completely naked Justin appeared on Selena’s Instagram with the caption harshly referring to him as “shrimpy”. Thankfully, Selena and her team caught the disturbing hack very quickly and immediately ripped the pictures of Justin down as well as temporarily disabling the account so that nothing else was posted. Justin doesn’t seem phased by the hack at all, as he was too busy enjoying this new girl’s company.

