Justin Bieber’s Wild ER Visit For Swollen Testicle Causes Hospital Employee To Be Fired

Ouch. Justin Bieber had a real scare when his balls flared up back in May, and a new report is revealing that the injury to JB’s crown jewels led to a hospital staff member to get canned.

Justin Bieber, 23, might want to be a little more careful with his you-kn0w-whats. Apparently the “Despacito” singer got his balls in a twist while playing soccer in May 2017, and he was forced to visit the emergency room of Northwell Health Hospital on Long Island in New York, reports TMZ. According to the report, Justin believed he had a “testicular torsion” after searching WebMD to see what could be wrong with him. Thankfully that wasn’t the case, as a doctor allegedly told Justin he just had a swollen testicle. The singer left relieved he didn’t need surgery, but, unfortunately, that’s where the legal drama begins.

Word of Justin’s visit traveled through the hospital pretty quickly, as one might expect it to, and an employee named Kelly Lombardo was accused of illegally accessing his file. The report claims that the hospital found out that Kelly had accessed Justin’s file illegally, and later terminated her for being an “immoral” employee. Kelly reportedly believed that Justin had come into the ER to be treated for an STD, which was definitely not the case, as previously mentioned. In return for being fired, Kelly filed a lawsuit against the hospital claiming she was wrongfully accused and terminated. To be quite honest, none of this really has anything to do with Justin, but it’s pretty unfortunate that this private information is now public over a lawsuit he isn’t even involved in. Huge bummer.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about this crazy claim that Justin’s hurting testicles caused a hospital employee to be fired? Comment below, let us know!