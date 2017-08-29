‘GoT’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Explains Why Jaime Finally Left ‘Crazy Monster’ Cersei

It took him 7 seasons, but Jaime Lannister finally up and left his twin sister/lover, Cersei, and actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau couldn’t be happier! Nikolaj’s explanation for why he abandons the queen (and the mother of his unborn child) in the ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale is amazing.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has been weirdly devoted to his twin sister Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) since they left the womb — but not anymore. At the end of the season seven finale of Game of Thrones, Jaime decided to walk out on Cersei to join the Northerners’ fight against the Night King and his army of White Walkers after learning she had every intention of betraying Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). While many fans have been rooting for this moment for years, Nikolaj revealed why this particular incident (that occurred when Cersei is pregnant with what will be their fourth child together) was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Typical guy, you know? They have this beautiful relationship and then she says she’s pregnant, and he’s out the door. Can you believe it?!” Nikolaj joked when going over the scene with the Huffington Post. “No, that was a great scene, really, because we’ve been waiting for that moment a long time,” he continued. “There were so many other times when I thought that would be it, time for him to pack his bags, but I guess she finally took it one step too far. He saw what he saw, and he understood the threat [of the dead], and he understood that clearly if they don’t all work together, they don’t stand a chance. And the fact that he knows his sister saw and recognized the same threat and her calculations led her to the exact opposite result — it’s just shocking. I don’t know why it took him so long to realize what the rest of the world always knew — that she is a crazy monster — but he finally did. And then he left.”

As for how Jaime responded once he thought Cersei was going to have The Mountain execute him for leaving her, Nikolaj says he thinks Jaime’s truly given up on his twin and lover now. “Is ‘I don’t believe you’ saying I don’t love you’ or ‘I don’t believe I’m going to die’?” he said of his last words to Cersei. “My subjects as an actor was ‘This is it. I don’t believe in you anymore. I don’t believe in this, you and me. I don’t love you anymore.’ That’s how I played it. Now, I’ve done that before and then you find out that’s not what they intended, but, you know, that was kind of my intention that that was it.” Click here to see pics from the season 7 finale of GoT.

“She’s obviously always going to be a huge part of him and there won’t be a day where he won’t be thinking of Cersei because ― just like Tyrion is thinking about his father [Tywin] every day and his niece [Myrcella] and his nephew [Tommen] who would’ve been alive if it wasn’t for him ― it’s the same for Jaime,” Nikolaj continued. “Cersei is always going to be there. He’s going to have so many hours of the day with a therapist from now on and every time it’s going to be back to Cersei. I think the whole ‘I’m in love with you’ thing is not really there — it’s gone. But I may be wrong, who knows?” We’ll find out when Game of Thrones returns — possibly as late as 2019. UGH!

