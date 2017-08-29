George Clooney Confesses Fatherhood Is ‘Terrifying’: He Talks Changing Diapers & The Twins’ ‘Barf’

George Clooney may find being a dad intimidating, but he’s also completely loving it! Admitting in a new interview that being in charge of 2 humans is daunting, the new father revealed he’s ‘enjoying the ride’ — aw!

George Clooney, 56, is still adjusting to becoming a father-of-two overnight, but as he admitted in a recent interview, so far so good! The actor’s wife, Amal Clooney, 39, gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander Clooney on June 6, and since then, the couple’s lives have changed drastically. “Suddenly, you’re responsible for other people, which is terrifying,” George joked when speaking with The Associated Press. But luckily, the star has tons of help from his superstar wife, whom he gives major credit to. “She’s like an Olympic athlete, she’s doing so beautifully,” he gushed. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

George isn’t afraid to get down and dirty with his own parenting duties though, as he admitted he’s a hands-on dad. “Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit,” George, who conducted the interview from his home in Lake Como, Italy, said. “I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins.” George also offered up some life advice about going with the flow. “Don’t make plans,” he said. “You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

Sitting down to chat about his new film, Suburbicon, George laughed, “I just have to clean the barf off of my tux. It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf. So it all works out.” LOL. Clearly he’s embracing fatherhood in all its many forms! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, George seems to have a way with his newborn son and daughter, and he loves caring for them. “[George] is such a natural parent — it’s amazing how he is with the twins,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY last month.

“After all the years he protested that he wasn’t cut out for parenthood, it’s mind blowing how good he is. George is so patient and calm around the babies, even when they’ve been on an hour-long crying tear! When he picks the babies up they immediately calm down.” SO precious!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think George and Amal will show their children to the world soon?