Fifth Harmony Won’t Apologize For Dissing Camila At VMAs: There Are Four Of Us Now

The ladies of Fifth Harmony have NO shame about their decision to have a fifth member of the group (presumably representative of Camila Cabello) jump off the stage at the VMAs! Here’s their explanation for the shocking performance.

It’s been eight months since Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony, but both the 20-year-old and her former bandmates are still fielding questions about what exactly went down. At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, 5H seemed to address all the speculation once and for all. The ladies made it clear that they’re doing totally fine as a foursome by starting their performance out with five people onstage, only to have the fifth girl jump off so they could continue on without her. The group was asked about the performance on Good Morning America Aug. 29, and although they didn’t mention Camila directly, there was definitely some shade thrown.

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that the four of us ARE Fifth Harmony,” Ally Brooke explained. “And we’re stronger and better than we’ve ever been. Honestly, it was such a monumental moment for us — we were at the VMAs, we had rain, we had the splits!” Clearly, the girls want everyone to know that they don’t need Camila OR any other fifth singer to complete their group! The “Havana” singer didn’t leave on the best terms with Ally, Dinah Jane, Normani and Lauren, and it seems like they haven’t buried the hatchet, even all these months later.

On Aug. 25, 5H released their first post-Camila album, titled Fifth Harmony, and fans have been going nuts about it ever since! Meanwhile, Camila has already released several songs from her solo debut, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, which is due out Sept. 22. Can’t wait!

"We wanted to show the world that 'hey, the FOUR of us ARE @FifthHarmony!'" – @AllyBrooke on their huge night at the @vmas #5HonGMA pic.twitter.com/zSHVpTa5oe — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2017

