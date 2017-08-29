David Torrence: Olympic Runner, 31, Found Dead At The Bottom Of Pool In Arizona

Olympic Runner David Torrence was found dead at the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in Scottsdale, Arizona. His cause of death is unknown at this time. David was just 31 years old.

David Torrence died on August 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona, his body found at Center Court Condominiums’ pool around 7:30am by the complex’s staffers, according to Scottsdale police. It’s unclear what led to the Olympian runner, who competed in the 2016 games in Rio, death at this time, though the 911 call initially said he drowned. Police are investigating the circumstances of his death. It’s unclear if David lived at the apartment complex. The runner had moved from Los Angeles to Arizona a few weeks ago for training. His body has been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his official cause of death. It’s unclear how long he was in the pool before he was discovered that morning.

“At 7:30 am, staff members at the Center Court Condominiums at 3031 N. Civic Center Plaza observed an adult male subject at the bottom of the community pool and called 911″Sgt. Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife.com. “Scottsdale Police and Fire responded to the scene. Firefighters removed the male subject from the pool and he was pronounced deceased. Scottsdale Police Officers immediately began a death investigation. Detectives learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play. The deceased subject was later identified as David Torrence (31 years old) from Malibu, CA. Torrence was an Olympic runner who came to Scottsdale a few weeks ago to train. The cause of death will be given by the Maricopa County ME Office. “

USA Track & Field spoke out about David’s death, releasing a statement on Twitter that read: “The track world lost a great friend and athlete today. Rest in peace, David Torrence.” David was beloved in the running world, and his friends are mourning.

His colleague and friend Kyle Merber, who’s competed alongside him outside the Olympics, said that he “lost and amazing athlete and an even greater friend.” Kyle said that David was supposed to come visit him in just a few days, and announced that he’ll be honored at the Long Island Mile event on September 6. “We will name the men’s race in his memory and will find every way to celebrate his passion and his life,” he said on Twitter. David is a two-time champion of the race, including in 2016, and holds a record. He was supposedly aiming to get third place this year.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

