Corinne Finally Reveals What She Meant By Calling Herself A ‘Victim’ After ‘BiP’ Scandal

For the first time, Corinne Olympios is speaking out on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ scandal — and the statement she made that received a ton of backlash.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne Olympios will sit down with Chris Harrison for an in-depth discussion about what happened with DeMario Jackson, and how the aftermath affected her life. First, she stopped by Good Morning America ahead of the episode to clear up what she meant by the term “victim” in her statement — she was not calling out ABC producers or DeMario.

“I was a victim of just being blown into the media and having people make these crazy assumptions and judgments about what happened that day. You know, I was really a victim of the media,” she said. “All of a sudden people became an expert on the situation and what happened, and it’s like, ‘Well, I’m still trying to figure out what happened.’ It was just horrible to deal with.”

EXCLUSIVE: @CorinneOly in her first live interview. What she says really happened on set of #BachelorInParadise. https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/2HbpyKdJb6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2017

When speaking to People magazine, she added that she never meant her victim statement to be directed at DeMario. “I strongly believe he had no bad intentions at all. It was all good. It was unfortunate that no one really knew how intoxicated I actually was at the time. I believe that nobody knew that,” she told the mag. “It was nobody’s fault. I was a victim of not really knowing what happened at the time. We were just really trying to get to bottom of everything.”

She also said she really doesn’t remember much of that night, since she mixed many substances. “I did drink too much. I definitely understand that. But I was also on a medication that severely blacks you out and impairs your judgment and messes with your balance. But I didn’t know you were not supposed to drink on,” she explained. “And so I really just caused a horrible, horrible blackout. It was like I went under anesthesia and just woke up… I’ve seen some of the footage, and, obviously, I watched the first episode… It’s like I’m watching not me. I’m watching someone else. I was, like, in shock.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Corinne’s sit down on tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise?