Corinne Olympios Admits She Was ‘Mentally Checked Out’ During ‘BiP’ Hook Up

Last week we heard from DeMario — and on this week’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ it was Corinne Olympios’ turn to tell her side of what went down on night one in Mexico.

It’s been months since the Bachelor in Paradise scandal shook up Mexico — filming was stopped for two weeks after a producer filed a complaint about a hook up between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Both Corinne and DeMario released statements at the time, with Corinne saying that she was a “victim.”

“Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” her camp said at the time. So, what actually happened? Well the 24-year-old sat down with Chris Harrison on Tuesday night to reveal all. Here are the highlights:

She doesn’t remember much of the night due to alcohol & medication.

Corinne admitted she “definitely over drank” and was on a medication that she couldn’t drink on — something she didn’t know at the time. She’s now weaning herself off of that medication.

She has no ill will toward DeMario.

Corinne made it clear that DeMario didn’t do anything wrong. “Everybody thought I was just having fun, being Corinne. There was no way for you guys to know, ‘she was mentally checked out, she’s not here right now,'” she said. The next morning, they were cordial and acting normal. “I hope he’s doing well, I really do. I wish him the absolute best.”

Corinne wanted to talk to DeMario afterward, but was nervous.

She admitted it was hard to see DeMario “go for it” by talking to the media, but admitted she wished she could have spoken to him. However, the thought of that made her nervous? Well, she thought maybe he thought she did think he did something to her.

She has a hard time leaving her house.

Corinne admitted going to the grocery store is tough for her; when she sees her face on magazines and sees how people are looking at her, she thinks, “I’m not what you’re thinking right now.”

