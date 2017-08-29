Coldplay Honors Hurricane Victims With Inspiring New Song ‘Houston:’ Watch Their Touching Tribute

Chris Martin and Coldplay performed a special song at their Miami, FL show on Aug. 28 that they wrote for Houston hurricane victims, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd.

“This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 40, told the audience at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami before debuting the brand-new ballad. “So, if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a one-off and this is called ‘Houston.’ We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show,” he added. It was a great gesture from the band, who had to postpone their Houston, TX date on Aug. 25 after Hurricane Harvey worsened.

“We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm, we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone,” Coldplay told fans in an official statement upon the cancellation. Now, fans are applauding the band for writing an entire song after missing one show, and you can watch the emotional performance above!

“From Miami, we are sending love to Houston/We are praying that you make it through the rain,” Chris crooned to the crowd, which was captivated by the acoustic song, “I know nothing’s gonna break the will of Houston/Oh, how we can’t wait to go down there again.”

Take a look at more footage from the show:

😢😭COLDPLAY WROTE A SONG FOR HOUSTON 💔they performed it at a concert in Miami!

OH HOUSTON YOUVE GOTTA KEEP ON KEEPIN ON 🎶

Sharing the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/jSGVyBvuug — nessa 🥀 (@biankers19) August 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, you can learn more about how to help hurricane victims here.