‘AGT’: Why Chase Goehring Doesn’t Want To Be ‘The Next Ed Sheeran’

Chase Goehring won over America (and DJ Khaled) when he first hit the stage on ‘America’s Got Talent’ — but now he’s ready to show the world he’s much more than just another young singer.

On the July 25 episode of America’s Got Talent, DJ Khaled hit the golden buzzer for Chase Goehring, 21, but don’t call him Ed Sheeran. While he thinks the pop star is “the biggest artist out there right now,” he wants to make a name for himself. “It is a huge honor, but do I want to be the next Ed Sheeran? I don’t really think so,” Chase told HollywoodLife.com exclusively in a new interview. “I think I would like to be the first Chase Goehring and that is kind of how I see myself and see the future for myself. But I would love to work with him, I would love to write with him and do all that stuff because he is really inspiring in the sense that he is a ginger like myself.”

However, he’s been writing his music for a long time — and it’s not based on Ed’s. “When it comes to music style and writing and stuff, I started doing music before I knew who Ed Sheeran was so I was always doing this little thing of mine and it has just kind of matured over the years.”

Chase also talked to us a little about the moment DJ Khaled hit the buzzer; Khaled actually told him he hopes to work with him one day, an offer Chase is ready to make a reality. “[I’d work with him] in a heartbeat! I think that would be legendary, I was all about it. I still am! I mean I heard songs of his back in middle school so he is amazing.” The singer will return to the stage tonight, and while he knows that many artists today sing covers, he plans to mostly sing his own songs. “I feel more connected to the lyrics and the song in general so if I had to choose, I would definitely do originals for the rest of the show,” he told us.

America’s Got Talent airs at 8PM ET on Tuesdays on NBC.