Beyonce, Drake & More Take Kevin Hart’s Challenge & Donate Thousands To Hurricane Relief

Celebrities are doing their part and donating to Hurricane Harvey relief as the unprecedented storm rages on. Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, and more celebs are using their wealth and influence to make a difference!

Houston strong! Kevin Hart, 38, challenged his celebrity friends to put their money where their mouth is and donate $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief charities. And they’re answering the call! Kevin’s passionate plea via Instagram on August 28 has had an overwhelming response from the majority of the people he tagged, including Drake, Dwayne Johnson, T.I., and Nicki Minaj! Other celebrities are following his lead and donating of their own volition — including Beyonce and Lady Gaga!

Beyonce, 25, was born and raised in Houston. It was important to her to give money to those affected by the devastating hurricane, and to keep her city thriving in the face of tragedy. “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGood as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Kevin’s video asked his celebrity friends on Instagram to “help me help Houston as well as the other cities that are being affected by Hurricane Harvey….I will be able to track this money and make sure that it is being used properly. Keep your head up Houston & keep your faith. I love you all & my prayers are with you!!!! Click the link in my Bio….I will be calling out celebs daily. You also don’t have to be a celebrity to donate….Any and everybody can click the link and help out!!!!”

T.I. was one of the people who responded on Instagram: “They say Faith without works is DEAD!!!! We ALL need to WORK on coming together & utilizing our resources collectively to do some meaningful shit to people who need US more than ever!!! @kevinhart4real salute for responding with a challenge that WE ALL NEED TO ANSWER!!!! #Pray4Houston#USorELSE”. As of press time, Kevin and his followers and friends have raised $205,232 through his Red Cross charity page. Amazing!

Text HARVEY to 90999 to help in TX–$10 goes straight to Red Cross. It might take a bit to get a response. pic.twitter.com/0tFKlL0FIT — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) August 28, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Praying for Houston what a special place. Making relief donations and sending ❤️. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 27, 2017

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017

