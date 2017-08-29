Cardi B Refusing To Marry Offset: Why She Won’t Get Engaged Anytime Soon

Cardi B and Offset are an adorable rap couple, but she isn’t ready to seal the deal just yet. A source tells HollywoodLife.com that the ‘Bodak Yellow’ singer is refusing to marry the Migos star, and the reason why might surprise you.

Aw man! We were so excited to hear that Cardi B, 24, and Offset, 25, from Migos were engaged, and devastated when it turned out not to be true. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper doesn’t have any plans to get married, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t crazy about Offset! So, what’s the hold up? Click here for pics of the duo’s “Lick” music video.

“Honestly Offset would definitely make Cardi his wifey,” said the insider, making it clear that the Migos rapper isn’t the reason that they aren’t currently engaged. However, he cares about her and want to respect her wishes. “They have talked about it, but Cardi isn’t ready for all that just yet.” That’s understandable, because Cardi is only 24 years old, and she’s been in an abusive relationship before. As a matter of fact, she turned to stripping to make her own money to get away from that relationship, and now she’s finally enjoying the freedom of being a successful rapper.

“She is focused on one thing right now, making those dollars and breaking out as a music superstar,” said the source. “She wants to be as big as Nicki [Minaj]! Until she‘s where she wants professionally, getting engaged will be on the back burner.” Fair enough. You do you, girl! It sounds like Offset will have your back no matter what.

