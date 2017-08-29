Camila Cabello Posts Her Hottest Pic Ever After Fifth Harmony Shades Her At The VMAs

Solo has never looked sweeter! Camila Cabello posted what appears to be a teaser for her new ‘Havana’ video and she’s never looked better! See her sexy snap after Fifth Harmony slammed her at the 2017 VMAs!

What diss? — Camila Cabello, 20, isn’t letting Fifth Harmony‘s VMAs shade get her down. The former 5H member took to Instagram on August 28, where she posed in a matching two-piece ensemble. The singer showed off her toned legs and tiny waist in the floral outfit, giving us some serious “Havana” vibes. And, speaking of her new hit with Young Thug, 26, Camila’s photo appears to be from her highly anticipated music video for the single.

The now solo-singer looked stunning with messy bangs and voluptuous wavy locks as she sat on the floor in the snap. She donned black eyeliner with long lashes and a pale pink lip. And, it’s safe to say that she doesn’t appear to be phased by Fifth Harmony’s VMAs diss. See Camila’s sexy photo, below!

If you tuned into the Game of Thrones finale on August 27, then you missed Camila’s former friends tossing her off of the stage at the VMAs. When 5H took the stage, for what some say was their sexiest performance to date, they had a stunt person act as their fifth member, aka the demise of Camila. We say demise, because the girls acted as if they tossed the the fifth member off of the stage; Hence Camila’s exit from the group. And, fans went wild on Twitter, where they claimed 5H took their diss a bit too far. Camila has yet to respond.

Camila’s sultry snap comes after she dropped two new singles, “Havana” and “OMG”, which features Migos member, Quavo, 26. And, her two tracks were released around the same time Fifth Harmony dropped their first, self-titled album as a 4-member group [August 25].

As you may know, Camila’s exit from 5H shocked fans in December 2016. She announced the news via Facebook, after months of speculation when her hit, “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, 27, was released to rave reviews.

