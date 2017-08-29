Beyonce ‘Heartbroken’ By Hurricane In Texas — Promises To Do Everything In Her Power To Help

Beyonce is a proud Texan whose doing everything she can to keep Hurricane Harvey from destroying her home city Houston. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Bey has big plans for helping out.

Beyonce, 35, is a born and raised Houston and she’s not gonna let a hurricane destroy the city she loves so dearly. The singer has released a statement saying she is doing whatever she can to help the more than 30,000 people affected by Hurricane Harvey. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Bey is totally crushed by the destruction but pushing on to help out! Click here to see pics of pets abandoned in Hurricane Harvey.

“Beyonce is devastated by the damage in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey,” a source close to the singer told us. “She has made a promise to do everything in her power to help the good people of Houston. Beyonce is watching the situation closely and she is heartbroken by some of the disastrous images of flooding. She has also been uplifted by the outpouring of Texans helping Texans and she wants to be a part of the aid effort.”

Beyonce has been quick to get to work after seeing what’s happening. “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the singer told The Houston Chronicle in a statement on Aug. 29. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can,” she added.

Though Bey is doing more work behind the scenes right now, she took to Instagram two days ago to send prayers out to Texans impacted by the hurricane, letting them know she’s thinking of them. “Texas you are in my prayers,” she wrote over a black and white pic of the Lone Star State’s flag. We couldn’t be prouder of Bey’s amazing response to the destruction and she is just one of many celebs — including Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Chris Brown and Coldplay — doing everything they can to help out during this national crisis.

