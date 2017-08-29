Whoopsie! Ariel Winter was in the middle of a grueling workout in a tiny sports bra that ended up causing a total nip slip. We’ve got the pic of her gym wardrobe malfunction, right here.

Modern Family cutie Ariel Winter can’t get enough of flaunting her body — especially her enviable cleavage — so a nip slip was bound to happen at some point. It finally came on Aug. 29, when the 19-year-old was taking a rest in the middle of a grueling workout at a LA gym. She was wearing a low-cut green and white sports bra with matching leggings as she was being put through the paces of an intense routine when she stopped to take a break. Her right boob had shifted upwards, exposing part of her nipple as she was sitting against a wall. Unfortunately for Ariel, the paparazzi were outside the window of her gym and captured the exact moment of her nip slip on camera.

Ariel has been flaunting her body all summer long in 2017, showing off her curves in tons of crop tops, Daisy Duke shorts, bikinis and everything flesh baring that she can get her hands on. She’s got total body confidence and loves sharing her racy looks with fans on social media. In this case though, she can’t be accused of trying to free the nipple like so many other stars this summer have done by wearing see-though braless tops. She just happened to get caught in a vulnerable moment inside a gym where she probably didn’t even realize that her nipple was falling out of her sports bra. For more celebrity nip slip pics, click here.

The actress as been working hard on getting her best body ever with her personal trainer Mack. She’s been posting shots of their intense sessions where she’s being put through the paces of routines to tone the butt, abs, legs and more. On Aug. 28, she shared an Instagram video where Ari is seen planking on her forearms with her feet on sliding discs. She’s bringing them in and out, in a V shape and then back together. That is some seriously tight core work, so no wonder her figure is looking so banging! She’s just got to be careful of any sneaky paparazzi who are on the lookout to see if her sports bra starts to wander down her chest.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ariel knew that her nipple was falling out of her bra?