It’s an end of the summer vacation for Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden! The lovebirds are spending time in Lake Tahoe, and Levi took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of them by the pool.

Ariel Winter, 19, is living her best life this summer! To close out the season, she’s on a romantic trip to Lake Tahoe with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and he uploaded the sweetest snap of them at the pool over the weekend. “Relaxing in poolside in Lake Tahoe with my babe,” Levi captioned the selfie. In the pic, Ariel is front and center, rocking a blue, printed bikini, with her cleavage and toned stomach on display. Both stars are wearing sunglasses in the snap and look super comfortable in their giant lounge chairs. #RelationshipGoals, am I right!?

Things have been heating up for Ariel and Levi all summer long, and they’ve been practically inseparable over the last few weeks. On Aug. 11, the pair marked their nine month anniversary, and Levi sent love to his lady with a sweet Instagram message to celebrate. “Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!!!” he wrote. “Every day is an adventure and I couldn’t be happier.” Before their trip to Tahoe, Ariel and Levi were spotted out together in Los Angeles, and they looked beyond cute while sharing a kiss on a shopping trip. Awww!

Despite being young and only dating for a few months, Ariel and Levi are already living together, and their relationship seems super serious. The Modern Family star is constantly criticized online for her style and fashion sense, and even though she’s stayed strong and had great clapbacks against her haters, it’s great that she has such a good support system thanks to her man!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariel and Levi as a couple?