Amina Buddafly Vs. Tara Wallace: Which Of Peter Gunz’ Love Interests Has The Sexier IG Feed?

While Peter Gunz keeps us guessing about his love life, we need your help deciding which of his flames has better social media game! Amina Buddafly or Tara Wallace — Which star brings the most heat to the gram?

Peter Gunz, 48, has been quite indecisive in 2017, don’t you think? The Love & Hip Hop New York veteran is currently married to Amina Buddafly, 34. However, on the latest season, he was caught up in a love triangle between Amina and Tara Wallace. And, as you may know, their history is quite extensive. Peter has three children with Tara, who he had been with for over a decade; 13 years to be exact. He also has two children with Amina. Right now, despite the rumors that he and Tara are an item, Peter and Amina seem to be “on.” The tumultuous pair are slated to be on WE tv’s upcoming season of Marriage Bootcamp together. And, on August 19, Peter and Amina gave us a clue that bootcamp may have helped their marriage, after Peter snapped a photo of her at his home.

While Peter, Tara and Amina have yet to recently confirm the status of their love triangle, or lack there of, let’s have a little fun. Tara and Amina both have sexy Instagram accounts, but there’s only one IG crown! So, which stunning star has the sexiest feed? Let’s compare and then you can cast your official vote, below!

First up, Amina! The mother, musician, and author proves that she can do it all from the photos on her page, which could give her a leg up on the competition. And, fans were really impressed with her recent workout snap. On August 28, Amina took to Instagram to show off her abs and toned physique, where she admitted that she’s never felt better! What really draws fans to her page are the numerous home videos she posts of her singing. Amina also shares fashionable snaps, cute pics with her kids and informative posts about workout and beauty tips!

Now, it’s Tara’s turn! Like Amina, Tara — an actress and author — shares cute photos of her kids. But, what separates her from Amina are her posts about world issues and motivational affirmations. Tara’s feed features a ton of beautiful selfies, which puts her killer fashion sense on display. Now, if we’re crunching the numbers, Tara sadly lacks in the followers department, compared to Amina. However, she’s not far behind.

Amina has 1.6 million followers, while Tara falls behind her with 1.1 million. Nonetheless, Tara actually posts more frequently than Amina. Since we simply can’t decide, that’s where you guys come in! Cast your vote below to crown the latest IG queen. Will it be Tara or Amina? — VOTE!

