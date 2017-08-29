‘Game Of Thrones’: The Significance Behind Jon Snow’s Real Name Revealed

After seasons of speculation, ‘Game of Thrones’ revealed that Jon Snow’s real name is none other than Aegon Targaryen. We’re diving into the family history and exploring what the name really means.

Game of Thrones gave fans yet another Tower of Joy flashback scene to reveal Jon Snow’s birth name. Lyanna Stark whispers her brother, Ned, in her final moments that her son’s name is Aegon Targaryen. While the name may seem unique to those who haven’t read the books, there are actually a lot of Aegon Targaryens in the Targaryen family tree. Let’s start at the beginning…

Aegon the Conqueror was the very first Aegon in the Targaryen family. He’s a pretty important guy. He built the Iron Throne after conquering Westeros. Aegon II was the second Aegon to sit on the Iron Throne after Aegon the Conquerer. He died after being poisoned by his own men. Since he didn’t have any male heirs alive, Aegon III, who was his half-nephew, inherited the throne. The eleventh Targaryen to rule the Seven Kingdoms was Aegon IV, a.k.a. Aegon the Unworthy. This guy is considered to be one of the worst Targaryen kings. Aegon V was the next king of his name to rule. He was also the father of Aerys II, a.k.a. The Mad King. Aerys II married his sister, Rhaella, and had three children: Rhaegar, Viserys, and Daenerys. Before marrying Lyanna, Rhaegar was married to Elia Martell. They had two children, Aegon and Rhaenys, who were both murdered by The Mountain along with their mother during the Sack of King’s Landing. Aegon is clearly a very important name to the Targaryens.

But Rhaegar likely didn’t just take into account the family significance of naming his third child Aegon. There’s more to it than that. In the books, Daenerys has a vision in the House of the Undying of Rhaegar talking to Elia about naming their son Aegon. “He is the prince that was promised, and his is the song of ice and fire,” Rhaegar says. He also adds, “There must be one more. The dragon has three heads.” Rhaegar was obsessed with this prophecy, so maybe Lyanna and Rhaegar assumed they had to name their child Aegon in order to fulfill the prophecy.

Jon Snow has thought he was a bastard for his entire life, but he’s actually the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Rhaegar and Lyanna were married in a secret ceremony in Dorne, so their child is legitimate. Rhaegar was next in line for the throne after his father, King Aerys II, so his son should rule after his death, according to the line of succession. Sorry, Daenerys. Will Jon Snow’s true identity tear him and Daenerys apart?

