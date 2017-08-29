Desperate Dogs & Other Pets Stranded By Hurricane Harvey Get Saved By Real Life Heroes

So sad. Humans weren’t the only ones severely affected as Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas with catastrophic flooding — rescue efforts are now underway for pets and animals across the state.

This is so heartbreaking. Dogs and other pets were abandoned by families fleeing Hurricane Harvey over the course of the past few days. But fortunately for the animals, a lot of them have been rescued by good samaritans. Most recently, a reporter posted a photo on Instagram showing two dogs that were left behind by a family. He then shared a happy update on Tuesday, Aug. 29. “Frankie & Bear are safe,” CNN’s Ed Lavandera said on Instagram. “The two dogs we saw sitting in a boat in a flooded neighborhood have been rescued! They’re being cared for and the owners will reconnect them at some point.” (See the photo below.)

In another example of pets being rescued in Texas, it has been reported that shelters are helping animals that are scared, hungry and alone, according to ABC News. Adam Brackman, the owner of Axelrad Beer Garden in Houston, told the news outlet that he’s trying to help rescue Cindi Simpson and her 90-year-old mother from their attic — he’s also trying to save her three dogs and three cats. “I’m sitting on top of an attic with her. I’m bonding with her pets to get them to trust me so I can get them down,” Adam told ABC News. Cindi, her mother and the animals climbed into the attic Sunday morning to escape the flooding. “Everybody has pets. They’re our fur babies,” Adam said. “Everyone I talked to wants to hold on to them.”

Other dogs that were rescued from Hurricane Harvey recently arrived in New Jersey, according to News 12 New Jersey. Many of the dogs were scheduled to go to NJ before the storm hit, but due to the extreme weather conditions, their trip was moved up. “Let’s get those animals up here safe, let’s get them homes, let’s get them rescued where they can be safe up here so that we have that space for the animals [in Texas],” said Southern Paws founder Ashley Gardenier.

We love hearing that so many people are dedicated to saving these abandoned animals.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.